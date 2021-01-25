Man arrested following eastside gas station robbery

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he stole cigarettes from an East Washington Avenue convenience store.

According to an incident report, the man entered the BP convenience store across from East Towne Mall on Friday afternoon asking for cigarettes. When the employee grabbed a carton, the man, 33-year-old Joshua Koiman reportedly lunged over the counter, grabbed the employee and pulled the cigarette carton from them.

Koiman ran out of the store and drove off, but BP employees were able to pass on the license plate information to police, according to the report.

Police later found Koiman at his registered address. He was booked into the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with robbery, bail jumping and a probation violation.

