Man arrested following drug investigation in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Dane County officials arrested a man following a drug investigation at a Fitchburg apartment Thursday morning.

An investigation into methamphetamine peddling led to the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Miner outside of his home on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Way, according to the incident report.

Police said members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched Miner’s home and found over 66 grams of meth. The report said he was also in possession of cocaine, THC, heroin and MDMA.

Officials said the task force members seized roughly $10,000 worth of drugs, $2,700 in cash and a handgun.

Miner will be tentatively charged with delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

Police said he was also arrested on a parole hold.