Man arrested following alleged State Street stabbing, 1 person hospitalized with non-life-threating injuries

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after suffering hand and head injuries when a man allegedly stabbed him in the 700 block of State Street.

Officials said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said witnesses and surveillance video from the area led them to arrest Jordan J. Robinson in connection with the attack that happened around 2:15 p.m.

According to an incident report, Robinson was still in the area when police responded. He and the victim reportedly know each other.

Officers also recovered a bloody knife from a trash can in the area, according to the report.

Robinson was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

