Man arrested following afternoon stabbing at Peace Park, police say

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Billy G. Langford, 34, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping following a stabbing at Peace Park around 1:38 p.m. Thursday, police said.

According to an incident report, a 53-year-old Madison man was stabbed with a potentially life-threatening wound.

Langford was seen boarding a Madison Metro bus after police followed his path fleeing the area using downtown surveillance cameras, the report said. Madison police stopped the bus at West Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim is still in the hospital, but in stable condition.

