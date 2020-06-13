Man arrested at Middleton construction site on suspicion of 6th OWI, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A man was arrested at a construction site Friday morning on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI.

According to Middleton police, Andrew Frausto was working at the construction site at 2309 Parmenter Street when he drove his vehicle into some cement footings at the site.

An incident report said Frausto was under the influence of heroin and arrested on suspicion of 6th offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said Frausto was booked into the Dane County Jail.



