Man arrested along interstate on suspicion of 5th OWI

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI Saturday evening after an incident along the interstate.

According to the news release, police conducted a traffic stop on a Volvo Sedan for speeding at 7: 34 p.m on westbound I-90.

The trooper suspected alcohol use upon contact with the driver, the report said.

William Shane Glidden, 49, of Thorndale, Pennsylvania was put through a standard field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI, the release said.

