Man arrested after walking naked in strangers’ yards says he was ‘out for some fresh air’

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A man says he was “out for some fresh air” when he was arrested after walking naked through strangers’ backyards on the Madison’s north side Friday night.

Madison police say 40-year-old Robert C. Andersen was seen climbing over fences and walking around just after 11 p.m. Friday near Packers Avenue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andersen reportedly said he was “out for some fresh air” when asked why he was naked in a stranger’s back yard. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation before being booked into the Dane County Jail.

He faces possible charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and a violation of his probation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.