Man arrested after walking naked in strangers’ yards says he was ‘out for some fresh air’
MADISON, Wis. — A man says he was “out for some fresh air” when he was arrested after walking naked through strangers’ backyards on the Madison’s north side Friday night.
Madison police say 40-year-old Robert C. Andersen was seen climbing over fences and walking around just after 11 p.m. Friday near Packers Avenue.
Andersen reportedly said he was “out for some fresh air” when asked why he was naked in a stranger’s back yard. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation before being booked into the Dane County Jail.
He faces possible charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and a violation of his probation.
