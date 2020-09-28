Man arrested after threatening religious leader in downtown Madison, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police announced Sunday that it arrested a 30-year-old Madison man in connection with an incident from earlier this month.

According to an incident report, a 37-year-old religious leader was leaving his downtown place of worship on Sept. 15 and was unlocking his bicycle. Police said the man was confronted by Daniel J. Marinko, Jr., who introduced himself as ‘Lucifer’ and attempted to take the man’s bike.

Police said the man tried to get away from Marinko, but was “continuously degraded and at one point had a death threat levied at him,” according to the report. Authorities said the religious leader felt target since hew as dressed in church clothing.

The next day, on the night of Sept. 16, police said they noticed a person matching how Marinko had been described by the victim and a witness. As officers neared him, police said Marinko jumped off his bike and started running toward the 500 block of State Street. He was surrounded by officers and resisted after requests for him to comply, police said.

Marinko was taken to the Dane County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct; resisting and obstructing a police officer; and a parole violation.

