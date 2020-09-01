Man arrested after threatening people at Festival Foods with large stick, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on tentative charges including disorderly conduct while armed while at Festival Foods last week.

According to an incident report, a shirtless, massless man in camouflage shorts sent about a dozen people running Friday night from the wine, beer and liquor section of the East Washington Avenue grocery store.

Police said Roger W. Jones had been asked to leave the store earlier in the day after creating a disturbance, and returned carrying a large stick he was swinging where shelves hold many glass bottles.

Officers said they asked Jones to drop the stick, but he did not. He then fought with officers, who took him into custody on charges also including trespass, resisting and bail jumping.

