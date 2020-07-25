Man arrested after stabbing person at Monroe County strip club, running into the woods

SPARTA, Wis. — A Tennessee man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly stabbing a man at a Sparta strip club and then running into the woods.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel R. Walker, 35, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, surrendered after a perimeter was set up by officials.

Officials said they responded to a report of a fight and a man with a knife at Baron’s Gentlemen’s Club shortly before midnight.

A news release said the caller later reported that one subject was stabbed and the suspect had fled into the woods.

A 30-year-old La Crescent, Minnesota man was transported to a hospital with a stab wound to his lower chest.

Walker was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is being held on charges of aggravated battery intending great bodily harm, two counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

