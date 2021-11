Man arrested after smashing car into Cumberland City Hall

by Associated Press

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police in a northwestern Wisconsin community said a man angry with a citation issued to a family member deliberately smashed through the front entrance to city hall, narrowly missing an officer.

Repair crews worked to repair the gaping hole left by the crash in Cumberland Tuesday.

Police Chief Heather Wolfe said an officer was sitting inside the building approximately 20 feet from where the man’s vehicle crashed through the wall. That officer was not injured, KARE-TV reports.

Investigators reviewing security footage said the act was intentional. They said the man made statements indicating he was angry with the department after an officer issued a citation to a family member.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on probable cause criminal damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Police have sent the case to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

