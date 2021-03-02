Man arrested after police find him ‘slumped’ over vehicle’s steering wheel on near east side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday after finding him unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle at an intersection on Madison’s near east side.

Officers and paramedics responded to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Ingersoll Street around 5 p.m. The driver, Marcel Martino, was taken to a local hospital.

Police tentatively charged Martino with fifth-offense OWI after an investigation. Martino was also tentatively charged with operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device and possession of open intoxicants.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.