Man arrested after hitting a squad car, driving recklessly past children

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested Elgin D. Jackson Thursday afternoon after he allegedly rammed into a squad car and drove recklessly past children and others.

The man was located by the Madison Police Department, with the assist of a community member, hiding in a dumpster in the 3800 block of Hoover Drive, an incident report said. Elgin D. Jackson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation while detectives determine charges based on Thursday’s incident.

The release said the incident started when an officer attempted to contact Jackson in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1300 block of MacArthur Road. Jackson was parked and behind the wheel of his car. He ignored the officer’s attempts to stop him from driving away from the area.

To escape, Jackson hit a squad car and another car in the parking lot. He just missed hitting an officer, who was not in the squad. He also almost hit several innocent bystanders, including a child on a scooter.

Jackson then allegedly drove more than 75 mph from Mendota Street to East Washington Avenue, where he totaled his car on the center median. He ran from the scene, but was spotted by a witness when getting into a trash bin on Hoover Road.



