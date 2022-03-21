Man arrested after high-speed chase in Monroe County

by Stephen Cohn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe County.

According to a news release, the man was driving without headlights as he entered Monroe County from La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said they had charges for the driver after he fled from them earlier in the night.

The release said a Cashton officer saw the car driving north on State Highway 27 at about 10 p.m.

The car drove off from the officer near the Village of Melvina at more than 110 miles per hour, officials said.

Monroe County deputies used tire spikes in the Village of Leon, but the car kept driving off before coming to a stop near Icon Avenue on the highway after it hit a guardrail. Officials said the chase last less than four minutes.

The driver was then detained and booked into the Monroe County Jail on several charges, including sixth-offense operating while intoxicated and felony fleeing an officer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Sparta Police Department assisted with the pursuit. No injuries were reported.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

