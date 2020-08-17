Man arrested after hatchet attack during argument

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a man is recovering this morning after being attacked with a hatchet overnight.

Police were called to Roth Street on the north side at about 12:18 a.m. Monday after someone reported a person being hit in the head with a hatchet. When officers got to the scene, they found both people involved. Police say the incident between the two men seemed to start over an argument over a stolen object.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. The 53-year-old suspect was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery.

