Man arrested after early-morning foot chase

A Madison man was arrested early Monday morning after a victim saw a man rummaging around in his car in the 100 block of South Hancock Street, according to an incident report.

Police arrested Brent R. Zitske, 36, after they received a call from a man saying he saw someone rummaging around inside his pickup truck. The victim approached his vehicle to investigate and the man ran off. The victim pursued the man on foot and called police as he was running.

According to the report, the victim was able to tell police the direction of the pursuit until officers were able to make an arrest.

Zitske was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and on a probation hold.

