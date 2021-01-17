Man arrested after driving up stairs of Wisconsin Capitol while intoxicated

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested Willie Burks, 44, after he drove his vehicle up the exterior stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building and against traffic around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said they arrived to find Burks intoxicated. Witnesses told police that Burks had driven up the steps and around the exterior landing platform of the Capitol building. He eventually parked his vehicle and was contacted by police.

Once the investigation was complete, Burks was arrested for his third OWI offense and taken to the Dane County Jail. He was also charged with reckless driving, operating while suspended, driving against traffic and driving on the side walk.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.