Man arrested after drawing knife during State Street fight, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — One man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly drawing a knife during a fight on State Street.

According to an incident report, two men were arguing over who is the owner of a bike. Witnesses told police one man drew a small knife while “challenging the other to come get the two-wheeler.”

Police said the second man used his belt to defend himself from the man with the knife.

Officials said police later arrived and arrested the man with the knife for disorderly conduct while armed.