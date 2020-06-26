Man arrested after attacking Middleton FBI office door with axe

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Verona man was arrested Thursday morning after attacking a door at the Middleton FBI office with an axe.

According to an incident report, William Buffo, 40, was stopped by officers as he was leaving in his truck and was taken into custody.

Police said a full-sized axe was found in his truck.

The report said he was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct while armed.

There were no injuries reported.

