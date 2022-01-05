Man arrested after armed bedroom standoff with deputies in Adams County

by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF SPRINGVILLE, Wis. — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday after an alleged armed standoff, which involved the man threatening to kill responding authorities.

According to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at an address in Adams County in the Town of Springville on Monday.

The release said deputies were hoping to take a man into custody for a “criminal matter” in Sauk County.

When deputies went to the Springville home, officials said people inside said the man they were looking for was not home, but deputies eventually found the 31-year-old man under clothing and blankets on a bed in a bedroom.

Authorities said the man was armed with a knife in his hand.

For the next 90 minutes, deputies said they tried to talk with him to comply and drop the knife. In that time, officials said he made statements that he was going to “kill the deputies,” the release said.

The release said he was later taken into custody in the Adams County Jail using “less-lethal force options.”

Several charges are being referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for review, including first-degree attempted intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time since he has not been officially charged.

