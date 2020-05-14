Man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at someone in car, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old Milwaukee Street resident was arrested Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone in a car.

According to a release, the incident happened near the individual’s home on the 5200 block of Milwaukee Street. A mother who feared for the safety of her children called the police after witnessing what happened.

Police have visited the area several times recently as there is an ongoing conflict between people in the neighborhood.

Corvon M. Suby was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed.

