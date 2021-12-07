Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing scene

by Kyle Jones

DARLINGTON, Wis. – Darlington Police arrested a man Sunday who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle while intoxicated before fleeing the scene.

Officers said a 28-year-old man failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Galena and Hill streets and crashed into a yard.

The suspect allegedly ran away from the scene.

Officers caught up to the man and arrested him.

He faces charges of OWI-first offense, resisting/obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Darlington Police Department has released the name of the man, but News 3 Now is withholding that information until formal charges are filed.

