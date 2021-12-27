Man arrested, accused of threatening to blow up Madison College on Christmas Eve

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly threatened to blow up Madison College on Christmas Eve.

In a blog post, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said a 911 dispatcher got a call around 6:53 p.m. from a man who said he had a bomb and was going to blow up the college.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested the man on charges of bail jumping and bomb threats.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

News 3 Now is not naming the man under a policy not to name suspects accused of crimes until they have been formally charged.

