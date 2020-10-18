Man arrested at local shelter after police find him overdosing on narcotics

MADISON, Wis. — Officials arrested Ronald Duell last night after being called to Warner Park Community Recreation Center for a report of an individual appearing to be overdosing on narcotics.

Officials say the intoxicated man was placed into an ambulance where he pulled out a pocket knife and made threats to harm officers. According to an incident report, officers were able to detain Duell and safely remove the knife. They said he then began to spit on officer and EMS workers.

Duell was arrested for CCW, threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, dispensing bodily fluids and 8 counts of felony bail jumping.

