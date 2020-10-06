Man armed with knife arrested after trying to enter hotel, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A hotel clerk called police after an armed man, who was not a guest, tried to enter the locked building, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn on W. Johnson St. around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The clerk said the man had a knife inside the vestibule.

The first officer on scene used his foot to hold the exterior door shut and trap the man inside the entryway, the release said. Police said the man was ordered to drop his knife multiple times before he finally put it down.

Police said the man resisted arrest.

Ahmad Shakaib, 48, faces a tentative disorderly conduct while armed charge.

Two additional knives were found in a bag Shakaib was carrying, police said.

