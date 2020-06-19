Man allegedly sexually assaulted nurse, punched emergency room worker at UW Health clinic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly grabbed a nurse’s breast and punched an emergency department technician.

Richard J. Gullens, 39, showed up at the UW Health East Clinic around 7:21 p.m. Thursday in need of medical attention. According to an incident report he grabbed a female nurse’s breast and punched the technician while at the clinic.

Gullens was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault, battery to emergency medical personnel and a parole violation.

