Man allegedly points realistic looking BB gun at multiple people in two separate incidents, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man allegedly pointed a realistic looking BB gun at multiple people at two different locations Sunday night.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance at the Warner Park Boat Launch where a man reportedly pulled a handgun and started pointing it at multiple people in the area.

As officers arrived, the man fled.

Roughly two hours later police responded to the a parking lot in the 1500 block of Try Drive for a similar report of a man pointing a handgun at a victim.

The suspect, 33-year-old Marlon Smith, drove off as police arrived, but he was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop.

Police discovered a realistic looking BB gun near a dumpster in the Troy Drive parking lot. Officials said they believe it was the weapon used in the two incidents.

