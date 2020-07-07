Man allegedly pointed gun at men near Brittingham park, arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a handgun at two men inside an SUV at Brittingham Park.

The two men were sitting inside an SUV in the Brittingham Park parking lot when a man wearing American flag printed shorts got out of a car and pointed a handgun at them, according to an incident report. The men drove from the park fearing the man was going to shoot them, the report said.

As they left the parking lot the two men spotted a Madison Police Parking Enforcement Officer and told him what happened.

Shortly after they talked with the PEO, the men in the SUV yelled out, “The dude just fired a shot!” The men pointed at a Toyota Camry that was leaving the park’s parking lot.

The PEO reportedly followed the Camry while giving MPD officers information about the vehicle. Police said the man, 53-year-old Tyrone Jackson, got out of the Camry at the corner of Bedford and West Wilson streets where he walked behind a residence then got back into the vehicle. MPD officers stopped Jackson a short time later.

An MPD K-9 unit searched the area behind the residence on Bedford Street and found a loaded handgun in the area Jackson was seen walking.

Jackson told police he was in a dispute with the men in the SUV. He claimed one of them had previously battered him, according to an incident report. Jackson also denied having a gun at the park.

Police said they had probable cause to arrest Jackson on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm by a felon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments