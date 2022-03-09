Man allegedly assaulted, robbed near East Washington Ave. gas station

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was allegedly assaulted and robbed near a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue around 12:40 a.m. A 45-year-old man had used the ATM at the station and was walking home when he was allegedly attacked.

Police said the suspect punched and kicked the man, broke his phone, and took $100. The victim returned to the gas station to call the police.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

