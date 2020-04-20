Man airlifted to hospital following ATV accident

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LEMONWEIR, Wis. — Med Flight transported a Juneau County man to a hospital after first responders found the man injured near a downed power line on Emerson Road.

According to a news release, the Juneau County Communication Center received a call about a downed power line near the intersection of Emerson and Noe roads at 10:38 a.m. Sunday.

When responders got to the scene, they discovered an ATV accident. The victim of the crash was transported to a hospital via Med Flight.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department, Mauston area ambulance, Med Flight and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident is still under investigation.

