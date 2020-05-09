Man acting wildly who stole, damaged landscaping truck faces charges including spitting on a paramedic

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Cleary

MADISON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he was causing disturbances, briefly stole a landscaping vehicle causing damage and later spit on a paramedic.

The Madison Police Department said a man was in the 1700 block of Parkside Drive at about 3 p.m. Thursday acting wildly and causing disturbances.

According to the report, he jumped into a landscaping truck and drove around the parking lot. A trailer was attached to the truck, and a work crew was nearby. The man drove the truck onto a lawn and over new trees. The trailer hitch broke when the truck went over a median, leaving the trailer behind.

Police said a landscaping employee jumped through an open window of the truck and was able to remove the keys from the ignition. The suspect, Daniel F. Cleary of Madison, got out and began yelling at the employee to kill him. When police arrived, he wanted officers to shoot him.

Police said Cleary struggled with police and was eventually taken into custody after an officer used a Taser. Cleary was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Cleary also spit at a Madison Fire Department paramedic, officials said.

He was released from a hospital and booked into the Dane County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Police said Cleary is facing tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.

