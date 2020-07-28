Man accused of violent crimes against women arrested by U.S. Marshals, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss, Tabatha Wethal

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested Sir Melvin Tucker, 18, Monday afternoon and was taken to the Dane County Jail, according to a news release from police. Tucker is accused of a host of violent crimes against women.

Police asked for public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect who is accused of harming others while out on bail on July 17.

Tucker was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary in an incident on Sept. 1, 2018, when he was 16 years old, police said. In that case, a 43-year-old woman said he entered her home on Helene Parkway through an unlocked window shortly after 2 a.m., demanded money and sexually assaulted her. He stole cash, her phone and debit card.

In a news release July 17 , police said there is a warrant for Tucker’s arrest in connection with an attack and attempted sexual assault against another woman in May 2020 while he was out on bail on the 2018 charges.

Tucker has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, armed robbery, battery and two counts of bail jumping for an alleged attack on Radcliffe Drive, police said. Detectives have also developed probable cause to arrest Tucker for an attempted carjacking, robbery and battery of a 77-year-old woman on Cottage Grove Road on July 9, according to the report.

MPD’s Gang Unit, Special Victims Unit and several district detectives have been involved in these cases.

