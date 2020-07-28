Man accused of violent crimes against women arrested by U.S. Marshals, police say
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested Sir Melvin Tucker, 18, Monday afternoon and was taken to the Dane County Jail, according to a news release from police. Tucker is accused of a host of violent crimes against women.
Police asked for public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect who is accused of harming others while out on bail on July 17.
Tucker was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary in an incident on Sept. 1, 2018, when he was 16 years old, police said. In that case, a 43-year-old woman said he entered her home on Helene Parkway through an unlocked window shortly after 2 a.m., demanded money and sexually assaulted her. He stole cash, her phone and debit card.
MPD’s Gang Unit, Special Victims Unit and several district detectives have been involved in these cases.
