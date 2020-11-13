Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes in smash-and-grab burglary, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes during a smash-and-grab burglary, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Trip at 2402 W. Broadway around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

A sergeant with the Town of Madison Police Department arrived on scene to find a man running from the store, police said.

The sergeant chased the man and caught up with him about 75 yards away, according to the release.

A Madison officer arrived shortly after and helped the sergeant arrest Richard Lynch, 56.

Officers said he had more than $2,100 worth of cigarettes stuffed in a bag.

He is tentatively charged with burglary, criminal damaged to property and resisting arrest.

A hammer was found inside the store. Police believe it was used to break the front door glass.

