Man accused of stabbing woman as she slept arrested months after attack

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Image of Canyon Thixton provided by Portage police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The man suspected of an attempted homicide in Portage in September, 2020 has been taken into custody.

Canyon A. Thixton was taken into custody in Cedar Rapids, Iowa shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Thixton had been staying with a woman in the area while living under an alias.

According to the Portage Police Department, the victim of the September attack had been awakened by her Thixton as she was being violently attacked with a knife.

Officials said Thixton is facing charges in Iowa. The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office plans to work with Iowan authorities to coordinate extradition to Wisconsin.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, US Marshall’s Service, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

