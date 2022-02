Man accused of shooting five outside Milwaukee school turns himself in

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused in a shooting outside a Milwaukee high school Tuesday turned himself in, WDJT in Milwaukee reports.

Police told WDJT that the 34-year-old turned himself in on Friday.

Police said the man shot a gun outside Rufus King High School during a fight, injuring five people.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.