Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children faces multiple charges

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of sexually assaulting two children was arrested Tuesday, Madison police said.

The Madison Police Department said 40-year-old Esgar Leal was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child and child enticement.

According to the report, he’s accused of victimizing two children he knew.

Leal was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. after an officer found him parked in a car on West Wingra Drive, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Leal to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6015 or online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.