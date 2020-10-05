Man accused of setting fire in City-County Building charged in federal court

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of setting a fire in the City-County Building in June has been charged in federal court with attempted arson.

According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Marquon Clark allegedly threw projectiles through windows of the CCB then threw a lit roll of paper towels through the broken windows.

“Throwing burning objects into an occupied government building is not protest, it is a crime that places lives at risk,” U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader said. “Those who engage in such conduct without regard for the potentially deadly consequences will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Clark was previously charged with two felonies in Dane County for the alleged damage. He was arrested June 30 and is being held at the Dane County Jail.

His initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison has not been scheduled.

If convicted in federal court, Clark faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.