Man accused of setting fire in City-Council Building indicted in federal court

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday, agreeing there is enough evidence to suggest that a man accused of setting a fire in the City-County Building in June had committed a crime.

According to a news release, Marquon Clark, 26, was charged with attempting to damage and destroy by fire the building on June 24. Clark was charged with that offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Madison on Oct. 5.

The release said federal law requires that a criminal charge filed by complaint be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

Clark was previously charged with two felonies in Dane County for the alleged damage. He was arrested June 30 and is being held at the Dane County Jail.

If convicted in federal court, Clark faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.