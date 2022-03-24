Man accused of seriously injuring acquaintance with knife in Darlington charged with attempted homicide

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Darlington Police Department.

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A 34-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday on multiple charges after he allegedly used a knife to seriously injure another man in Darlington over the weekend.

Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, burglary armed with a dangerous weapon and substantial battery, according to online court records. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Police said the incident happened around 3:25 a.m. at a home in Darlington. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; he has since been released from the hospital, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Darlington man arrested in alleged stabbing, victim hospitalized

Tlaxcaltecatl and the victim are acquaintances, and the attack was targeted, King added.

Police did not say what may have led to the incident.

Tlaxcaltecatl is set to appear in court for an adjourned initial appearance on April 7.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.