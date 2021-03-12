Man accused of robbing Madison bank found in Tennessee

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with an east side bank robbery from earlier in the month.

The incident happened March 3 at the Associated Bank on 4407 Cottage Grove Road. According to MPD spokesperson Tyler Grigg, a man demanded money from the teller and left with an unknown amount of cash. Officials said the suspect had not shown a weapon.

An updated incident report said detectives identified Todd Templeton, 51, as the suspect in the bank robbery.

Templeton was found in Tennessee, where US Marshal deputies and several law enforcement agencies took him into custody Friday morning.

