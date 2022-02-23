Man accused of killing victim in random Columbia Co. home invasion withdraws request for speedy trial

by Logan Reigstad

PORTAGE, Wis. — A West Allis man accused of killing another man during a random home invasion in rural Columbia County in 2019 has withdrawn a request for a speedy trial, online court records show.

A judge approved a request Tuesday from Jason Kijewski, 44, to withdraw his right to a speedy trial in the case. A jury trial previously scheduled for March has now been scheduled to begin May 3.

Kijewski is accused of killing Keith Wolf, 35, in the basement of Wolf’s home in the Town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, Kijewski told police he decided to rob someone because he needed money and picked Wolf’s farm at random. Kijewski went into Wolf’s home through the basement, and when Wolf went to the basement after hearing what he believed to be an intruder, Kijewski allegedly shot him.

Deputies arrested Kijewski in February, more than a year after the shooting. According to the complaint, he told officials he was not planning on killing anyone and that he had never been to Columbia County before.

Kijewski faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and burglary armed with a dangerous weapon. A plea hearing is scheduled for April 5, according to online court records.

