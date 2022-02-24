Man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann appears in court

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial conference.

David Kahl, 55, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Zimmermann’s 2008 death. Kahl had a not guilty plea entered for him last year after being arrested in March 2020 and charged in December of that year.

Prosecutors have alleged his DNA matches evidence from the crime scene.

Online court records show attorneys for both sides discussed trial dates Thursday. He has another court appearance scheduled for June before a trial date is set.

