Man accused of destroying property during civil unrest following August protest is headed to trial

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The man charged with using a sledgehammer to destroy property during a night of protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake is headed to trial.

Jordan King, 25, appeared in court on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, officials saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt who committed several acts of property damage early Tuesday morning. Police shared the man’s description over the air and gave officers updates on his location.

Police said they identified the man as King thanks to footage from multiple surveillance cameras.

Court records show a trial date has not yet been set.

