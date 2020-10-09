Man accused of dealing cocaine out of Madison hotel room

MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of selling drugs out of an east Madison hotel room is facing tentative charges, police said.

Madison police said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested 36-year-old Emmanuel M. Haslett on Tuesday on a probation hold after receiving information that Haslett was reportedly dealing cocaine out of a Hayes Road hotel room.

Haslett was arrested at a Pennsylvania Avenue gas station, the report said. Task force members used Haslett’s hotel keys to access and search his room.

According to the report, more than 24 grams of cocaine base, digital scales and drug packaging were seized. Hassett is facing tentative charges of maintaining a drug dwelling and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.