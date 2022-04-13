Man accused in shooting that shut down Beltline Tuesday faces charges

by Kyle Jones

MONONA, Wis. — One of the people who police said was involved in a shooting that shut down the eastbound Beltline Tuesday was arrested.

According to police the suspect, a Fitchburg man, and a second person were seen firing multiple rounds at another vehicle while traveling on the Beltline.

Police said the incident was believed to be targeted. A vehicle was hit with gunfire but no injuries were reported. The suspects were stopped as they were getting onto I-94 and taken into custody. A gun was reportedly found in the car.

RELATED: 2 in custody following shooting that shut down Beltline

On Wednesday, Monona Police said one of the suspects faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony bail jumping. The man was out on $4,000 cash bail for similar charges stemming from an incident in summer 2020.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.