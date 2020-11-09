Man accused in Nicholas Day killing found not competent for trial

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Riley Berg Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — The Mount Horeb man accused of killing a man on the side of a Dane County road in January has been found not competent to stand trial.

Riley L. Berg, 22, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the killing of 26-year-old Nicholas Day, a Navy veteran who was killed while running. Day’s body was found by a passerby on Jan. 15. An autopsy later revealed Day suffered a gunshot wound and several lacerations.

According to online court records, Berg was found “not competent to stand trial” during a Monday morning court hearing. Berg was previously found competent during an October hearing, records show.

Berg will be held for treatment until he is found competent.

In the wake of the killing, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney called the killing “extremely brutal homicide and very calculated.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.