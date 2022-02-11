Man accused in deadly Milwaukee Street hit-and-run faces 8 charges, given $150K cash bail

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man accused of killing 65-year-old Barbara Olson in a hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee Street late last month faces eight charges, including six felonies, from the incident.

Marcus Longino, 27, appeared in court Friday afternoon for an initial appearance. He faces charges of hit-and-run resulting in death, second-degree reckless homicide, burglary, failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody, criminal damage to property, methamphetamine possession and two counts of disorderly conduct involving the use of a dangerous weapon.

A court commissioner set a cash bail of $150,000 in the case after a prosecutor outlined Longino’s extensive criminal history, including robberies at two Madison banks in 2020 and a theft from a Sun Prairie sports bar in January, and noted he was on probation at the time of the crash. The state had requested a $500,000 cash bail.

During court proceedings, Olson’s daughter, who identified herself only as T.O., described the extensive injuries her mother suffered that ultimately led to her death. She said the criminal justice system failed not just her family but society at large for allowing Longino to be on the streets at the time of the crash.

“My heart is broken,” she said, breaking down in tears. “The person who tethers you to this world, the one person who makes you feel like you belong somewhere, this person has been taken from me. There’s no love like a mother’s love and there’s no substitute for the love a mother has for their child. I am lost.”

Complaint details hourslong standoff with police

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reported seeing Longino speeding through a red light before crashing into Olson’s Pontiac Vibe at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Stoughton Road. Olson died two days later from injuries she suffered in the crash.

When officers got to the scene, Longino had run from his cousin’s Toyota Avalon, which Longino had taken without permission, the complaint alleges. Witnesses said he was yelling loudly that he didn’t do it.

Another witness waved down an officer and said Longino ran down Belmont Road, according to the complaint. When the officer went to the area, she heard a man screaming.

The officer and another walked up to a home on Belmont Road. Longino was in the garage and allegedly yelling he “didn’t [expletive] do anything!” He picked up a golf club and began hitting things in the garage while saying he didn’t do anything wrong, the complaint claimed.

He then ran into the home and slammed the door, leading to a nearly three-hour standoff. A SWAT Crisis Negotiation team officer spoke with him multiple times. During those conversations, the complaint alleges, he threatened to kill officers multiple times.

Another person was inside the home at the time of the standoff, the complaint says. At first, Longino would not let her leave the home, but after an hour, she walked out.

Just after noon, officers arrested Longino.

According to the complaint, the homeowner, who also spoke briefly in court Friday, reported Longino had damaged numerous items in her home during the standoff, including a TV, a thermostat, kitchen cabinets and a ceiling fan. She asked for bail to be denied entirely but added she knew that would not happen in the case.

Officers found a syringe filled with a clear liquid on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle Longino was driving. A test showed the syringe was filled with methamphetamine/MDMA. Officers did not find tire marks at the scene, which suggested Longino did not try to brake before or try to avoid the crash, the complaint said.

Longino reportedly told police he believed he was set up, that the car had been rigged and that the steering and brakes may not have been working, but his cousin — the vehicle’s owner — told police it had been serviced two days before the crash and was in working condition.

Another witness told police they had seen Longino driving with the vehicle’s driver door open as far back as the intersection of Milwaukee Street and East Washington Avenue and that he had nearly caused a crash with a Madison Metro Transit bus.