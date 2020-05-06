Man accused in deadly altercation at Menards booked in jail on homicide charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The man accused in a deadly altercation in the parking lot of the La Crosse Menard’s store was booked Tuesday night into the La Crosse County Jail.

According to online records, Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, of La Crosse is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

The altercation happened Friday afternoon.

According to the police department’s initial investigation, Kinstler was apparently upset with 79- year-old Russell Paulson because he felt Paulson had parked too closely to his car.

It started with the two exchanging words, but quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Paulson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System and later died from of his injuries.

At the time of the incident, Kinstler was arrested and referred on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, but that was before Paulson had passed away.

Court records show Kinstler is being held without bond.

