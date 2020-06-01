Man accidentally shoots himself in leg during downtown unrest, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials responded to shots fired near the Fairchild parking ramp around 2:12 a.m. as chaos continued in downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, police officers and Dane County Sheriff’s officials found a man who had unintentionally shot himself in the leg. Officers determined that the man was intoxicated and had a previous felony arrest.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and the Madison Fire Department took the man to a local hospital for further treatment. The man reportedly cooperated with police during their investigation.

Police said they believe the man and three of his friends were walking together as people looted and damaged property throughout the downtown area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and intoxicated use of a firearm.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments