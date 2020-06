MAMA Cares COVID-19 fund hopes to raise $250,000

The Madison Area Music Association is trying to raise $250,000 for musicians who have lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Co-founder and Treasurer of MAMA Rick Tvedt joins Live at Four to share how the group is working to support local musicians.

